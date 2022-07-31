Gaylon Keith Pahdocony 72 of Cyril went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday August 2, 2022 at Highland Cemetery with Tina Baker officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday August 1, 2022 at the funeral home.
Gaylon was born April 29, 1950 in Lawton to Kenneth Simmons and Rita Sapcut. Galon went to Trades School in Madera, California and graduated from Porterville, California. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Gaylon loved horses and all things equine. He was a member of the Native American Church and he loved the Lord. He liked to fish and watching old westerns. Gaylon was a wildland firefighter crew boss and heritage paraprofessional for the tribe and he also loved Harleys.
Gaylon is survived by his wife, Holly Pahdocony of the home; mother, Rita Coosewoon of Apache; sons: Chiinapi Pahdocony of Minnesota and Puneetuh Pahdocony and wife Naomi of California; daughter, Meekskimahki Pahdocony of Arizona; brothers: Blu Pahdocony of Lawton; Shawn Barnhart of Apache; and Devere Simmons and Troy Simmons both of Apache; sisters: Beth Giles of Apache; Kenberly Simmons of Apache; Kimberlyn McGarry of Monroe, New York; grandchildren: Kerensa and Irilan Pahdocony; Sapatsimahki Ybarra, Darien Pahdocony; great-grandchild Lane Pahdocony.
He is preceded in death by his stepfather Adolphous Pahdocony who raised and adopted him; brothers: Allen Barnhart, Sheldon Pahdocony; sister, Tracy Barnhar; grandparents Lottie and Roy Simmons; father Kenneth Simmons; Roy and Lottie Simmons; uncles Rusty Simmons and Clifton “Pete” Simmons.