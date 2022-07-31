Gaylon Keith Pahdocony 72 of Cyril went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday August 2, 2022 at Highland Cemetery with Tina Baker officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday August 1, 2022 at the funeral home.