Funeral services for Gayle Louise Luttrell will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Snyder, with former Pastor Rev. Jeff Flowers and Rev. Landon Warren, Pastor officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
The family will greet friends Monday evening, Dec. 26, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Snyder.
The service may be livestreamed by accessing the Snyder First Baptist Church Facebook page.
Gayle Louise Luttrell, 87, Mountain Park, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Lawton. She was born on Jan. 24, 1935, in a cement block house 7 miles east of Mountain Park, to Ollin D. and Pauline (Harris) Woodward. She married Thomas E. Luttrell on April 23, 1953, in Snyder. He preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2018. Gayle was an insurance underwriter for over 40 years. She and Thomas lived and worked in Oklahoma City, Yukon, Sulphur, and California before finally settling in Mountain Park. Gayle was very family oriented and loved her grandchildren. She loved her flowers, gardening and sitting and relaxing on her back porch. Gayle was very meticulous and tidy. She was said by her family to have the cleanest house in the state. She and Thomas loved traveling to Colorado and enjoying the mountains. She was a wonderful cook who loved baking on all occasions for her family and friends. Gayle was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Snyder.
Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Hampton of Mountain Park; son, Dan E. Luttrell and daughter-in-law Linda of Flower Mound, Texas; grandson Dan R. Luttrell and wife Katie of Ardmore; granddaughters: April Parks of Flower Mound, Texas, and Lauren Hampton of Weatherford, Texas; great-grandchildren: Makinley Luttrell, Joshua Parks, Delaney Luttrell and Jaxon Luttrell. She is also survived by her brother Paul Woodward and wife Avis of Ochelata; sister Marjorie Morgan and husband Bob of Canyon, Texas; brother-in-law, Keith Adkisson of Snyder, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Thomas, her sister, Sue Adkisson and granddaughter, Samantha Hampton.