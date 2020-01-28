Funeral services for Gay D. (Coody) Blackburn Standridge will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Elgin United Methodist Church, Elgin, Oklahoma with Rev. Brian W. Blackburn, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Pearsall, Texas and Rev. Tom Trautman, Pastor of the Elgin United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will be in the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm at the funeral home.
Gay D. (Coody) Blackburn Standridge departed her earthly home on January 26, 2020 at the age of 85 years, 7 months and 20 days. She was born June 6, 1934 to Homer E. Coody and Brooksie B. Wilson at their home, ¾ South of Wichita Mountain Estates. Gay grew up in Elgin where she lived all of her life and attended Franklin and Elgin Schools. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1953. Gay married Billy Wade Blackburn, Sr. in Elgin on August 2, 1952 and to this union there were four children born. Billy Wade departed this earth on October 31, 1989. Gay later married Jimmy Standridge in Elgin on June 24, 1994. Jimmy departed this earth on November 25, 2019. Gay worked for Fort Sill National Bank, American National Bank and retired from Smith & Sons Insurance Agency in May of 1999. Gay loved to cook, embroidery and quilt. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities and she made a quilt for each of her children. She was known for her homemade bread and rolls, Coca Cola cake and homemade peach cobbler. She enjoyed playing dominos and all kinds of cards with her siblings. Gay also collected Santa Clauses and her oldest granddaughter inherited her collection.
Gay is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Laura Davidson and Reggie of Meers, Oklahoma and Reta Tsotigh and John, of Moore, Oklahoma, a son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Brian W. Blackburn and Suzie of Pearsall, Texas, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her four step-children, Sharon Goodman, Jeff Standridge, Alan Standridge, Dawn Simpson and many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Gay was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Billy Wade, second husband Jimmy, a brother JT Coody, five sisters, Brooksie B. Coody, Davalene Coody, Violet Loweta Kelln, Naomi Avis Beemer, Charmis Omega Lawson, her son Billy Wade Blackburn, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elgin United Methodist Church, 608 G Street, Elgin, Oklahoma 73538 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Oklahoma Chapter; 2448 E. 81st Street, Suite 3000, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74137.
