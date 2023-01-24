Garry Lynn Bishoff, our beloved Pappy, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023 at age 71 after a long battle with cancer with his loving wife by his side. He was born on May 4, 1951, and was a resident of Fletcher. Garry was a member of the Comanche Reformed Church of Lawton.
Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ed Riveria officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Little Washita Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Garry married the love of his life, Lena, on March 28, 2008. Together they were raising three grandchildren, Christian, Derek, and Lelena LaRue, who were the absolute light of his life. His words of wisdom and guidance has taught the kids to face life head on with God by their side. Garry’s life centered on his faith in God and his family. He retired from the Army and Reserves after 29 years and with MSHA as an underground coal mine inspector/electrician. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his grandsons, golfing with his best friend Tommy Edgeworth, woodworking and worshipping the Lord with his family. Garry was an excellent cook and canned foods from various jams to cold packing deer meat.
Garry is survived by his wife, Lena; his grandchildren: Christian LaRue; Derek LaRue, and Lelena LaRue, and daughter, Deanna LaRue of the home; his son, Brian Bishoff; daughters: Alicia Funk; Kattie and husband Adam Donahue; Stephanie and husband Jeremy Polland, and Angie LeDuc all of West Virginia; son, Derek Bennett and April of Fay; daughter, Angel and Tyler Mantay of Virginia; daughter, Sugei and Harry Gayle of New York; sisters: Terrie Peaslee and John; Dessie Leonard of West Virginia and one brother Tim Cale of Florida; grandchildren: Grayson, Liana, and Sylas Bishoff; Hayley Coffman, Dylan Glover; Chloey Paugh, Stella McDaniel, Maleah McDaniel, Addaline Stratton, and Mathias Donahue; Gunner, Stryker, and Lakota Bennett; Macy and Layla Polland; Irinayka and Esu Abrego, and Arlein Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert V. and Jean Bishoff; and Margaret Cale of West Virginia; his grandparents: Clarence and Mearl Bishoff; and his great-grandparents who raised him, George and Ida (Butler) Bishoff of West Virginia.
Garry spent 29 years with the military and received: Bronze Star Medal; Army Commendation Medal (3rd Award); Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award); Army Good Conduct Medal; Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (6th Award); National Defense Service Medal (3rd award); Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal: Operation Iraqi Freedom; War On Terrorism Service Medal: Humanitarian Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3rd Award); Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award); Aircraft Crewman Badge; Army Reserve Component overseas Training Ribbon: Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M Device (2nd Award); Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 30 year Device; and the German Army Marksmanship Badge Silver.