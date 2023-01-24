Garry Lynn Bishoff, our beloved Pappy, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023 at age 71 after a long battle with cancer with his loving wife by his side. He was born on May 4, 1951, and was a resident of Fletcher. Garry was a member of the Comanche Reformed Church of Lawton.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ed Riveria officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Little Washita Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.