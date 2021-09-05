Funeral service for Gary Lee Garrett, 61 of Lawton will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Harmon officiating.
Gary passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Letitia Cemetery, Lawton, Oklahoma.
Gary was born on Dec. 6, 1959, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Walter and Geraldine (Barham) Garrett. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school, graduating from MacArthur High School in 1978. He worked at C&W Wrecker, Lupi’s Wrecker and Alfred’s Wrecker. In 1993, he started his own business, B&G Towing which he owned and operated at the time of his death.
Gary married Brenda Buzbee on July 18, 1981, and they made their home in Lawton. Gary loved spending time with his grandkids. He enjoyed NASCAR and meeting his friends at Leo and Kens.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of the home; his mother, Geraldine Caldwell, of Lawton, OK; his sons and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Dale and Ashleigh Garrett, of Faxon, OK and Cody Garrett, of Lawton, OK; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Charlene Garrett, Steven Garrett, Teddy and Debbie Caldwell, and Johnny and Pam Caldwell; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Dale McFarland, Brenda and Reuben Cazarez, Bobbie Jane Miller, and Cindy Rheam; his grandchildren: Keegan Garrett and fiance, Colbie Gilbert, Rayleigh Ann Garrett, Jadee Jo Garrett, and Emery Lewis; his mother-in-law, Joequita Buzbee; his sister-in-law, Sharon Grossman; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members; and his coffee drinking buddies including: Rob Crow, Johnny West, Tony Kemp, Mitchell Rhodes, Melvin Mitchell, Jack Davis, Bob Baker, Ray Garcia, Jimmy Poe and many others.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Pat Garrett and Bobby Caldwell; his father-in-law, Hubert Buzbee and his brothers-in-law, Ron Grossman and John Miller.