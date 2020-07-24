Gary Lee Bird, 70 year old Lawton resident, and former Mooreland area resident, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident near Oakwood. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery, southeast of Bouse Junction.
Gary Lee Bird was born on January 28, 1950 in Mooreland, Oklahoma to Melvin Leo and Ruth Marie (Stevenson) Bird. He grew up in Wichita, Kansas and graduated from Wichita North High School. Gary attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma for two years and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Communications Technology from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma in 2003.
He was united in marriage to Valorie Jean Tyrrell on March 6, 1970 in Carmen, Oklahoma. They made their first home in Alva, Oklahoma and lived in Wichita, Kansas, Oklahoma City, Fairview, Mutual, before settling in Lawton, Oklahoma. He worked as a Communication Specialist with Southwestern Bell Telephone, later known as AT&T for 45 years.
Gary loved spending time with his grandchildren and spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed flying and working on his airplane. He was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Valorie Jean Bird of the home; one son, Michael Bird and wife Diana; one daughter, Crystal Hayes; one brother, Larry Gene Bird; five grandchildren: Brandon Strange, Tristan Strange, Kaitlyn Hayes, Christian Bird, and Elizabeth Bird; nephew, Larry Gene Bird, Jr.; other relatives and many friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Melivn Leo and Ruth Marie Bird, sister-in-law, Betty Bird, niece Shelly Bird and nephew Kelly Bird.
Gary loved God and his loved his country. All are welcome to join us in celebrating his life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, Lung Research with the Billings Funeral Home, 1621 Downs Avenue, Woodward, OK. 73801 accepting the contributions.
