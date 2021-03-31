Gary Kent Wheatly, D.D.S., 78, passed away at home and was welcomed to his Heavenly home on Feb. 16, 2021.
In honor of the Christian legacy he leaves, his obituary must begin the way he started the Sunday School class he taught at Liberty Heights Christian Church in Lawton, for more than thirty years: I’m just Gary Wheatly. I believe that Jesus Christ is the son of God. I believe that He died for my sins and rose again. Because I believe this, I am a child of God and will have eternal life.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Hilton Head, SC, on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., EST at St. Luke’s Church (50 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head, SC, 29928). If you are unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed https://www.youtube.com/stlukeshhi. He will have another service in Lawton, at Liberty Heights Christian Church on June 5, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Gary’s full obituary can be found at Islandfuneralhome.com