INDIAHOMA — Memorial service for Gary James Marcum, 60, of Indiahoma, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Western Hills Church of Christ with Harley Davidson, Minister, officiating, with family visitation at 10:30 a.m. at Western Hills.

Mr. Marcum passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Indiahoma, OK. He was born in Vernon, Texas. His parents were Donald J. and Ruby Mae Marcum. He married Stephanie Ann Boyd in Lawton on May 18, 1984. Gary and Stephanie were blessed with two sons, Justin James (and Brooklyn) and Chad Kevin (and Stefanie) and even more blessed with four grandchildren: Caine, Cole, Creed, and Serenity. He is also survived by his siblings, Vicki Underwood, Keith (and Carol) Marcum, Kent (and Sharla) Marcum, and Kevin (and Josianne) Marcum; five brothers-in-law: Rusty (and Andrea) Boyd, Steve (and Donna) Boyd, Bryan Boyd, Phillip (and Pam) Boyd, Don (and Lisa) Boyd, and John (and Julie) Magness; and numerous nieces and nephews.

