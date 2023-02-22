Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
INDIAHOMA — Memorial service for Gary James Marcum, 60, of Indiahoma, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Western Hills Church of Christ with Harley Davidson, Minister, officiating, with family visitation at 10:30 a.m. at Western Hills.
Mr. Marcum passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Indiahoma, OK. He was born in Vernon, Texas. His parents were Donald J. and Ruby Mae Marcum. He married Stephanie Ann Boyd in Lawton on May 18, 1984. Gary and Stephanie were blessed with two sons, Justin James (and Brooklyn) and Chad Kevin (and Stefanie) and even more blessed with four grandchildren: Caine, Cole, Creed, and Serenity. He is also survived by his siblings, Vicki Underwood, Keith (and Carol) Marcum, Kent (and Sharla) Marcum, and Kevin (and Josianne) Marcum; five brothers-in-law: Rusty (and Andrea) Boyd, Steve (and Donna) Boyd, Bryan Boyd, Phillip (and Pam) Boyd, Don (and Lisa) Boyd, and John (and Julie) Magness; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, James P. and Annie O. Marcum, William C. and Mamie W. Singleton, and nieces, Kathryn (Boyd) Terry and Gina Marcum.
Gary, a man of God, who loved and adored his family. If you knew him, you knew this. Gary loved BIG. He loved and supported all kids, of all ages, and especially enjoyed working with the youth at church. Although his health issues caused him to retire at a young age, he supported every activity of Justin and Chad! He never met a stranger, was happy to tease, and always had a joke. The world was a better place, because Gary Marcum lived!