Funeral service for Gary Gene Sammons Sr., 84, of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Kirby, pastor officiating.
Mr. Sammons passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m at the funeral home.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Gary was born on July 21, 1937 in Bristow, to Jesse Lee and Bertha (Arlington) Sammons. He grew up in Sapulpa and Lawton where he attended school. He begin his career at the Fort Sill Bowling Lanes as a pin chaser in 1954 and retired in 1998 as the manager. Gary married Tessie Nester on June 24, 1964 in Lawton. He attended Calvary Baptist Church. Gary loved the Oklahoma Sooners and the Denver Broncos and he enjoyed crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tessie Sammons, of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law: Gary Gene Sammons Jr. and Stephanie Sammons, of Lawton; and Timothy and Kimberly Sammons, of Lawton; his daughter, Lenetta Kennedy, of Cache; his brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Nanette Powell, of Shawnee; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Bernie Stott, of Lawton; and Karen and Steve Landry, of Elgin; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sandra and Roger Dickerson, of Riner, VA; James and Debbie Taylor, of Draper, VA; and Barbara and Fred Hall, of Max Meadows, VA; 11 grandchildren and their spouses: Toni and James Sumpter; Tory Craine and Shalin Kornegay; Kourtney and Camden Brown; Brianna Davis; Alyssa Sammons; Sydney Maloy; Kaitlyn Sammons; Tanner and Kaylynn Sammons; Karley Sammons; Devon Trout, and Jesse Sammons; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jamie Sammons; two brothers: Wallace Sammons and Russell Powell; and his former co workers at Fort Sill Bowling Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 715 SW H Ave, Lawton, OK 73501.