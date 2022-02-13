Gary F. Smith, 85, passed away on Dec. 29, 2021 at his home in Del City. He was born Oct. 7, 1936 in White Sulphur Springs, MT, to Claude F. and Hazel (Yates) Smith. He grew up in Lawton, where he attended Emerson and Lincoln Elementary Schools and Lawton High School. He married Joan Hargis Sept. 16, 1952 in Walters. In 1953 he joined the Air Force and served for ten years as an airplane mechanic. He was stationed in Chanute, IL where he attended 72nd Periodic Maintenance School. The Air Force provided opportunity for travel to the following while on active duty: Africa, Casablanca, Marrakesh, Morocco, Newfoundland, Puerto Rico, Florida, New Jersey, Savannah, GA, to name a few. He later worked for ten years as a firefighter for Lawton Fire Dept. In later years, he sold cars, repaired and sold TVs. He enjoyed fishing, reading, dancing, traveling and selling in flea markets. He was a member of Sunnylane Southern Baptist Church in Del City.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former wife, Joan Smith Brents; a brother, Dannie D. Smith, and a grandson, Byron Poindexter.
Surviving are three children: David F. Smith and wife Linda of Alexander, AR; Susan Christiansen and husband Ed, of Colorado Springs, CO; and Cynthia Bunch and husband Mike of Del City; four grandchildren: Stephen Smith, Jason Smith, Lauren Kucera and Gary Poindexter; 12 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.