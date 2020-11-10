Funeral service for Gary D. Adair, 75 of Lawton will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Adair passed away on October 27, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Frederick Memorial Cemetery, Frederick, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Gary was born on January 19, 1945 in Frederick, Oklahoma to John Presley and Thelma (Youngblood) Adair. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School. He worked for 7-Up Bottling Company before starting his career with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He worked as a Set-Up Tech for 32 years before retiring in 2010. Gary married Miss Deloris Dickens on October 1, 1964 in Lawton. He loved fishing at the pond with his daughter as one of them would always fall in before the day was over. He also enjoyed golfing with his son and son in law and he wasn’t too bad. He liked to listen to country music.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Deloris, of the home; his daughter and son in law, Starla and Bobby Rodgers, of the home; his son and daughter in law, Scotty and Becky Adair, of Indiahoma; his sister and brother in law, Mickie and Tom Anderson, of West Virginia; grandchildren and spouses, Brandon and Dana Sparks, Tiffany Sparks, Christian and Autumn Adair, Skylar and Kayla Adair, Johnathon Katvala, Jordan Sprinkle, Deann and Brennen Robinson; great grandchildren, Londyn Sparks, Lincoln Sparks, Jackson Sparks, Ryker Adair, and one on the way; his niece, Cathy Smart; and nephews, Tom Anderson, Jr, Mike Anderson, and Max Darrell Adair.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Max Adair.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.