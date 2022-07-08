Long time Indiahoma resident Gary Poafpybitty passed away June 30, 2022 after a brief illness.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Cache Creek Cemetery west of Apache. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Viewing will be from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at the funeral home.
He was born Oct. 18, 1946 in Lawton to Frank and Irene Poafpybitty. Gary was a lifelong member of Sherwood Tsotigh UMC, formerly Cache Indian MC. He was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Gary was in the US Navy. He often remembered his days on submarine missions and would share stories with friends and family. After his military service, he joined his older brother, Bob Poafpybitty, in the field of Ironworkers Local Union along the eastern United States. They constructed many high-rise buildings from District of Columbia to New York and Pennsylvania. He eventually returned to the Southwest and made his home in Dallas for a while. While living there, Gary participated in several past time favorites competitively. He was an ace billiards player and a classic dart member. Gary would compete in tournaments for both throughout Dallas and Oklahoma City area. Gary had a trade in automotive and motorcycle mechanics. He and his brother Bodie worked to repair vehicles for many people in the local area. Once Gary was back in the Indiahoma area to be with family and friends, he said that he was home and done with his travels.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Poafpybitty and Irene Chappabitty, his five sisters: LaVerna Hoahwah; Francella Thom; Phyllis Poafpybitty; Verwyn Nevaquaya, and Couer’Alene Jacob; his two brothers: Robert “Bob” Poafpybitty and Jarold “Bodie” Poafpybitty. He was also preceded by grandparents Otis and Lucy Chappabitty and Robert and Mahrahwadi Poafpybitty.
Gary is survived by sons: Russell Poafpybitty of California; Greg Poafpybitty of Shawnee; Levi Poafpybitty of Tulsa, and Frand R. Poafpybitty of Indiahoma; and daughter LaVerna Harjo of Shawnee; sisters: Theresa Poafpybitty and Paula Poafpybitty of Dallas, Texas; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.