It is with great sadness that the family of Garry “Shane” Pederson announces his passing on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Lawton after a long illness at the age of 50 years.
Shane was born December 24, 1969 in Lindsay, Oklahoma to Patricia Lee Estes Pederson and Garry L Pederson.
Shane graduated from MacArthur High School in Lawton and continued his culinary education in several training programs throughout Oklahoma. Shane was known for his culinary expertise and loved serving up a great meal to family and friends. Shane had a giving and fatherly heart that was shown in the time spent with his nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, along with the Tasha Dyess-Guice and family.
Shane is survived by his mother, Patricia Lee Estes Pederson of the home, brothers Dolan (Dana) Pederson of Frisco, Texas; Shawn (Marla) Pederson of Willis, Texas; sisters Paula (Luis) Rodriguez of Lawton; and Tracy (Bruce) Hall of Mesquite, Texas and several nephews and nieces.
Shane was preceded in death by his father, Garry L Pederson.
A memorial service for Shane will be 1:30 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
