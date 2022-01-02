Garold Allen Klabunde, age 86, of Lawton passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at the Lawton VA Center.
Garold was born on March 9, 1935 in Lansing, Michigan to Theodore and Donna (Eddy) Klabunde. He enlisted in the United States Army in August of 1955 and proudly served his country before retiring in November of 1979. He served in Vietnam from Oct. 8, 1969 until Oct. 4, 1970. While in the Army, he received numerous awards medals and commendations.
On Nov. 21, 1959, Garold married the love of his life, Sharon Lee Smith. From that marriage, they had two children; their daughter, Gay Ann who was born in December of 1960 and their son, Garold Jr. who was born in April of 1964. Upon retirement from the Army, he worked Civil Service and retired from there in April of 1997. In 1983, he graduated from Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science in Business. In his free time, Garold enjoyed bowling, golf, quail hunting, watching sports and playing cards but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Lee (Smith) Klabunde; his parents, Theodore and Donna (Eddy) Klabunde and two siblings, Theo Brown and Don Klabunde.
Garold is survived by his two children: Gay Ann Spencer and fiancé Steve Morrison of Bethany, and Garold A. Klabunde and wife Jerrie of Clinton, Mississippi; two grandsons: Christopher Scroggins and wife Jennifer of Omaha, Nebraska and Jeremy Hammack and wife Ashley of Columbus, Mississippi; three granddaughters: Stephanie Baldridge of Sherman Texas; Kimberly Rhodes and husband Dustin of Highland Ranch, Colorado and Scott Avery Ratliff and husband Bryan of Raymond Mississippi; seven great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and one sister, Deloris Kennedy of Norton Shores, Michigan along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
Graveside services for Garold Allen Klabunde will be on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p..m. at the funeral home.