Funeral Service for Galena “Bobbie” Powell, 88, of Lawton will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Bobbie passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 from noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Bobbie was born on Feb. 23, 1934 at Pumpkin Center, near Lawton to Horace and Alice (Bear) Newsom. She grew up in the area where she attended school. She worked at Wayne’s Drive Inn as a carhop and this is where she met Robert Powell. They were married on June 28, 1963 and made Lawton their home. She later worked as a waitress at Herman’s Pig Sandwich Drive Inn and then worked for many years at Mac’s Superette. She enjoyed her crossword puzzles and going to garage sales and flea markets and never missed the Wheel of Fortune. She always loved having a house full of grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Powell, of the home; her sons: Danny Rose and Curt Powell, Both of Lawton; her daughter, Krystal Harrington, of Huntsville, AL; her sisters: Donna Lee Napier, of Fort Worth, TX and Bobbie Dean McClung, of Tennessee; grandchildren: Robby, Della, Galena Dale, Tonya, R.C. , Lisa, Josh, and Bailee ; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sons: Burt Powell and Anthony “Tony” Norvell; her grandsons: Jeremy Rose, Mason Stafford, and Justus “JD” Powell; and her brothers and sisters: Dixie “Bud” Newsom; Garland Newsom; Amy Hall; Riley Newsom; Patrick Earl Newsom; Mary Carol Gilley, and Joyce McDaniel.