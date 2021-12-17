Funeral service for Gale (Glasgow) Morris will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters. Rev. Doyle Sharp officiating with burial in the Temple Cemetery, Temple.
Gale (Glasgow) Morris was born Aug. 25, 1941 at home in Temple, to Ross and Nellie (Robison) Glasgow and departed this life in Duncan on Dec. 15, 2021 at the age of 80 years, 3 months and 20 days.
Gale attended Donley School in rural Temple, before transferring to Temple Schools in the 5th grade, graduating in 1959. After graduation Gale went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Lawton until 1962 and then was employed by the City of Lawton as secretary to Mayor Wayne Gilley until 1970. In 1972, she went to work for GMAC Financial Corporation until her retirement in 1992.
Gale married Ernest Morris of Temple, on Oct. 12, 1959 and to this union two children were born, Brenda Gale and Michael Dwight. Gale and her family lived in Lawton until 1973 when they moved northeast of Walters, making it their home until 2010 when they moved to the Marlow area.
Gale was a member of the First Christian Church of Walters until moving her membership to the First United Methodist Church of Marlow in 2016. Gale enjoyed all sorts of crafting, crochet being one of her favorites along with piecing quilts, ceramics, working in the flower beds, mowing and trimming the yard and a lot of time in her neighbor’s yard, Roxie Halbrooks. Gale and Ernest spent a lot of their retirement years traveling in their travel trailer seeing sights in the U.S.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest; her parents, Ross and Nellie Glasgow; twin brother Dale; brother, Lindel; sisters: Elsie Faye, Leta Mae, Jo Ellen, Glenda Kaye, Geraldine, Peggy Joyce and Evelyne.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Dana Morris of Marlow; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Bobby Sides of Walters; six grandchildren: Melissa Torres; Casey Sides; Emilee Marney; Charity Chote; Samantha Burns and John Morris; 10 great-grandchildren: Cash; Olivia; Canon; Nathan; Noah; Alyssa; Hadley; Abigail; Grayson and Natalie; a sweet sister-in-law, Lois Glasgow; 29 nieces and nephews; and many friends.