Galand Charles Miller went to his heavenly home on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday Sept. 9, 2022 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Delaware officiating. Burial will follow at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Galand was born Aug. 31, 1953 in Lawton to Clifton and Alice (Pewo) Miller. In 1969 he married the love of his life Brenda Gayle Beartrack in Dallas. He was loved by many and enjoyed being a kid, he was a gifted singer and guitar player. He built many tribal homes in our area. He loved playing with his nieces and nephews and he was the best story teller.
He is survived by two daughters: Carrie Nell Miller of Dallas and Angel Rodriquez of Lawton; sons: Erin Littlechief of Tahlequah; Charles Redford Miller of Hinton and Aaron Russell Miller of Hinton; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, Dusty Miller and wife Sandy of Ft. Cobb and sister, Jackie L. Miller of Norman, many loving cousins and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Wesley Everett, John (Fleabait) Pewo, Robert J. Pewo, and Redford Aaron Pewo; sisters: Carrie “Dodie” Lowe, and Juanita Sneed; grandparents Everett and Nellie Miller, and Wilbur and Carrie Pewo; great-grandmother, Maude Woosipity.