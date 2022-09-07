Galand Charles Miller went to his heavenly home on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday Sept. 9, 2022 at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Delaware officiating. Burial will follow at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery west of Apache. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.