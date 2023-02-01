Funeral for Gail Varner will be at 2 p.m., Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters with Rev. Kent Simpson officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery.

Roland Gail Varner was born Dec. 13, 1934 northeast of Walters to Roland and Mildred Emma (McCorkle) Varner and departed this life at his home southwest of Walters on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 88 years, 1 month and 16 days.

