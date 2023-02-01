Funeral for Gail Varner will be at 2 p.m., Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters with Rev. Kent Simpson officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery.
Roland Gail Varner was born Dec. 13, 1934 northeast of Walters to Roland and Mildred Emma (McCorkle) Varner and departed this life at his home southwest of Walters on Jan. 29, 2023 at the age of 88 years, 1 month and 16 days.
Gail grew up southwest of Walters from the age of eight. He joined the National Guard at age 18 before graduating from Walters High School in 1953. He was engaged in farming throughout his life. Gail married Sylvia Robertson on May 31, 1956 in Duncan, and to the union two children were born. Early on he worked at the Walters Co-op and was a roughneck before going to work as a tollbooth attendant in 1966. Gail was with the Turnpike Authority for 10 years and then continued farming until his retirement in 1999.
Gail enjoyed farming and spending time on his horses, but upon retirement he and Sylvia enjoyed spending summers in South Fork, CO and winters at Los Indios in South Texas. He also enjoyed playing 42 with friends.
Gail was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marilyn Kidd; and his grandson, Kevin Varner.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia of the home; two children: Patton Andrew Varner and wife Pamela K. of Walters, and Beverly Ann Taylor and husband Terry Lee of Chandler; a grandson, Keegan Varner of Tishomingo; two great-grandkids: Kohen Fletcher Varner and Kennedy Ruth Varner; two nephews: Billy Kidd and Jimmy Kidd; a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to help with Parkinson’s, Dementia or to the Walters Cemetery Association.