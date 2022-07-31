Funeral service for Gail Page Moore will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Elgin Church of Christ with Clyde A. Bukky, Minister officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Gail Page Moore began her earthly journey on June 30, 1941, in Gainesville, Texas. She went to meet her Lord on Sunday, July 24, 2022. She was 81 years old.
Gail spent her early years on her great grandfather Kelly’s farm. Her parents, Homer and Beatrice Wheeler, farmed and took care of Homer’s grandfather. The farm was sold in 1945 and the family moved to Elgin. With the exception of two weeks in Cyril, Gail attended school in Elgin. At graduation, she was assigned to walk in with fellow graduate Pepper Moore. They became acquainted, and later married on June 17, 1960. They built a home near Medicine Park and enjoyed 61 years of marriage.
After high school, Gail went to study at Draughon School of Business in Oklahoma City. She completed her studies early and received an award for being at the top of her class in machines. For the next several years she worked at Fort Sill.
Gail was a longtime member of the Elgin Church of Christ where four generations of her family have worshipped together. She taught children’s Bible Classes for many years. Her classroom was always decorated with posters and other things that she had made.
Gail had a creative mind and was handy with a sewing machine, an embroidery needle or paper and scissors. She could adapt a pattern to get the results she wanted, or if she could not find a pattern, she could usually make one. Along the way she made costumes for plays and helped make the first uniforms for the Elgin band.
Gail is survived by her daughter Danna Frost and her husband Kevin of Duncan; son David Moore and his wife Lailanie of Edmond; and grandchildren: Michael Frost, Matthew Frost, Diver Moore and Sarah Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at www.curealz.org or by mailing to 34 Washington St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
