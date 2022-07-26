Funeral service for Gail Oakley Giles will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Sam Buzzard, Pastor, Central Baptist Church, Central High, officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery.
Gail Oakley Giles went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Duncan, at the age of 84. She was born April 2, 1938 in Denver, Colorado, to Roy L. and Kay M. (Sweeney) Oakley. Her father was in the U.S. Army and the family traveled over much of the United States and overseas. She spent her younger years in Germany, Texas, Virginia and Lawton, moving to Lawton in 1948. She attended grade school, junior high school and high school in Lawton. She married Don L. Giles in Walters, on Feb. 26, 1955.
Gail was primarily a homemaker but had worked as a waitress, at several bingo halls and as an insurance secretary. She attended Bible Baptist Church and Liberty Heights Chapel. She loved spending time playing bingo and solving crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her four children: Elbert Giles and wife Carolyn of Geronimo; Curtis Giles and wife Chris of Lawton; Donna Gail Corrales of Webster, Florida and David Giles of Lawton; seven grandchildren and their spouses: Stacy (John) Thomas; Harlan (Heather) Giles; Amanda Mobley; Austin (Amber) Giles; Brian (Kenna) Puzia; Sean (Lisa) Corrales and David Carroll; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Pat Newhouse, Cache; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Kay Oakley; her sister, Neta Tork; a nephew, Brian Newhouse; and her ex-husband, Don Giles.
Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Heights Chapel, 706 NW 17th Street, Lawton, OK 73507.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
