Gail Hernasy Lawrence, born on June 17, 1947, to Everett and Eleanor Thomas Hernasy at the Lawton Indian Hospital was called home by the Lord on June 23, 2023, at her home in Oklahoma City.

Gail lived in Faxon, Oklahoma, until the age of 2 when she moved to Anadarko where her parents were employed at Riverside. She attended St. Patrick’s Mission before entering the Anadarko Public School System until she graduated in 1966. After high school she attended The Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts in Chickasha, OK. Soon after, she attended Lee’s House of Beauty where she attained her Cosmetology degree.

Recommended for you