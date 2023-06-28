Gail Hernasy Lawrence, born on June 17, 1947, to Everett and Eleanor Thomas Hernasy at the Lawton Indian Hospital was called home by the Lord on June 23, 2023, at her home in Oklahoma City.
Gail lived in Faxon, Oklahoma, until the age of 2 when she moved to Anadarko where her parents were employed at Riverside. She attended St. Patrick’s Mission before entering the Anadarko Public School System until she graduated in 1966. After high school she attended The Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts in Chickasha, OK. Soon after, she attended Lee’s House of Beauty where she attained her Cosmetology degree.
Gail married James L. Lawrence Sr. in 1977 and moved to San Lorenzo, California, where they made their home and raised their boys, James Jr., Christopher and Jason, until 1988. They relocated back to Oklahoma to be closer to family at that time. Gail retired from her beloved job at Wal-Mart in Oklahoma City. James and Gail remained in Mustang, Oklahoma, until both of them passed.
Gail participated in many organizations such as The San Lorenzo Little League where she served as the Little League Auxiliary President for many years, The Oklahoma Indian Running Club, The Oklahoma City Pow-wow Club where she served as Board Member and later Chairman, The Comanche Language Class and The Deyo Mission.
Gail loved to travel to exotic destinations and she was an adventure seeker. Her preferred mode of travel was by cruise ship. She climbed to the top of The Mayan Temples at Tulum and Xunantunich (Zoo-nahn-thunitch). She zip-lined through the jungles of Costa RIca and enjoyed the beautiful blue waters of Jamaica, Mexico, Belize and The Bahamas.
Gail was a super fan. She loved her Oklahoma Sooners so much she attended National Championship Title Games, Bowl Games and The Red River Rivalry at any chance given. She also loved to attend Oakland Raiders and A’s games in The Coliseum. She devotedly followed her Alma Mater Anadarko High School in basketball and football for many years. Once A Warrior, Always A Warrior.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Martha Nah-puh-wat Thomas; paternal grandparents, Richard and Ora Hernasy; parents, Everett and Eleanor Thomas Hernasy; Husband, James L. Lawrence Sr.; grand-children, Michael Theodore Bozeman, Jason L. Lawrence Jr.
Survived by her brother Richard Thomas Hernasy Sr; sister, Margaret Lea Hernasy Morgan; son, James L. Lawrence Jr and wife Shawn Dae; grandsons, Ivan Arkekeeta, Joshua L. Lawrence and Jason M. Lawrence; son Christopher M. Bozeman and wife, Michelle; grand-children, Sage Bozeman, Candace Rose McCoy, and Dylan Lustig; son, Jason L. Lawrence Sr.; numerous nephews, nieces, and grandkids. Officiating her cousin Myron Lizer of The Navajo Nation and sister Carla Lente of Glendale, AZ.
Prayer Services: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko, OK
Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, First Baptist Church, Anadarko, OK
Burial: Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, OK
Services under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK