Funeral service for Gail Jean Henslick will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Paul Craig of The Christian Center, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Gail Jean Henslick, 68, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Lawton.
Gail was born in Monterey, California Nov. 9, 1952, to James Robert and Myrtle Ethel Henslick. She graduated from Northeast High School in St. Petersburg, Florida. With her dad being a General in the U.S. Army, she and her family moved around the United States and overseas. She celebrated this time and the experiences she received. After settling down in Lawton she attended church regularly and enjoyed reading her Bible. She also enjoyed camping, fishing and pontooning. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Gail is survived by two sons: Emory "Pike" Roper and wife Lindsey and Frederick C. Larrance; one daughter, Kimberly Roper; 13 grandchildren; two brothers: Earl Henslick and Jim Henslick; one sister, Dian Henslick-Schueller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Billie Jean McAlister.
