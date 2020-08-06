Gage Alexander Neugebauer, age 25, of Cache passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Gage was born on the eleventh day of July 1995 to Shawn and Kimberly Neugebauer. Gage was Shawn and Kim’s only son and he brought them joy and many memories as he grew up in a little home in the country. Gage attended Cache Schools from start to finish. He played football and baseball and made many friends while in school. Gage loved spending time with his family and friends and made us all feel loved as a family unit. He kept a smile on everyone’s face whether he knew you or not. After he graduated, he continued his hobbies. He helped his mom and dad work calves, move cattle and mend fences on the farm. His passion was fishing, hunting, playing his guitar and riding his dirt bike.
Anybody who knew Gage knows how amazing he was as a person. He was always there for someone in need. He continuously lit up the room with his crazy and goofy personality. Gage was pure and genuine, and he never met a stranger.
Gage is survived by his beloved sister Chace Neugebauer. He and his sister were inseparable. They were always laughing and causing trouble together. Gage would do anything for her. We as a family took a great loss when Gage left us. We won’t be sad today for today is a celebration of life and love. Today we honor a son, brother, uncle, grandchild who made us whole. He had a positive impact on all our lives. Gage Alexander you will be truly missed.