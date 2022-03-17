Funeral for Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Garza, 44, Anadarko will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko. Burial will be at Ware’s Cemetery, Anadarko.

Mr. Garza died Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.