Funeral for Gabriel 'Gabe' Garza, 44, Anadarko will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Ray and Martha's Funeral Home Chapel, Anadarko. Burial will be at Ware's Cemetery, Anadarko.Mr. Garza died Thursday, March 10, 2022.Arrangements are under the direction of Ray & Martha's Funeral Home, Anadarko.