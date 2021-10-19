Memorial service for G.W. “Bill’ Lutsch will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor Saint John Lutheran Church, officiating.
G.W. “Bill” Lutsch, 83, of Lawton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Lawton, surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on Dec. 1, 1937, to Johann and Pauline Lutsch. He grew up in Leimen, Germany where he discovered his passion for baking. In Germany he earned the distinguished honor of Master Baker.
He immigrated to Canada at the age of 18, where he joined the Merchant Marines and later met the love of his life, Joyce, and they were married for 61 wonderful years.
Looking for more opportunities, Bill and Joyce immigrated to the US where Bill attended and graduated from the American Institute of Baking in Chicago.
During his career, Bill successfully managed multiple wholesale bakeries throughout the U.S. In 1979, he made Lawton his home and established Farm Fresh Bakery. He remained the plant manager for over 20 years until his retirement. He was often known as Bill the Baker.
Bill lived life large and never met a stranger. He loved nature and was an avid hunter. After retirement Bill and Joyce moved to Colorado where they enjoyed the great outdoors together.
Bill returned to Lawton in 2015 to be close to family and friends. He was very proud of his family and always enjoyed spending time with them. He truly lived the American Dream.
Bill is survived by his wife of the home, Joyce; son, Glen Lutsch; daughter, Karen Lawton and husband Brian; three grandchildren: William Lutsch; Jessica Caldwell and husband Jacob, and Brandon Lawton; one great grandchild, Jovie Caldwell; brother, Ralf Lutsch and wife Sonja; and sister Heidi Beese.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Saint John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th Street Lawton, OK 73505.