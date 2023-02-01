Ahlborn — Services for Gertrud Babbet Ahlborn 87, of , will be held Thursday, February 02 at 11:00 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services

Varner — Services for Gail Varner 88, of , will be held Thursday, February 02 at 2:00 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK

Tags

Recommended for you