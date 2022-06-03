DeJESUS II — Elias LeBron DeJesus II, 48, Lawton, 11 a.m., Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

FISCHER — Bobbie Lou Fischer 93, of Round Rock, Texas, 11 a.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens.

FRANKIN — Jo Franklin 81, Hulen, 10 a.m., Hulen United Methodist Church.

Recommended for you