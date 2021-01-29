Graveside Services and Burial for Freeman R. Dockery, 75, will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 in Highland Cemetery (2201 NW Fort Sill Blvd)—Lawton, with Delbert Allen, officiating.
Freeman Dockery was born Dec. 1, 1946 and died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. He was a native and resident of Lawton, where he attended Lawton Public Schools graduating from Douglass High School. He was active in high school sports--playing football, basketball and baseball. His love of sports afforded him professional opportunities and he received invitations from the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys football teams. He ultimately made the Cowboy Team; however, the Cowboys went on strike so he never got to play a game. He was employed for 27 years by the City of Lawton, and worked as a crew chief before his injury and early retirement.
Cherishing his memory are the survivors: his wife, Debbie; his sisters: Rosella Cooper (Bobby) and Marlene Hall (Samuel), both of Lawton; his brothers: Donald Holman and Raymond Gates, both of Lawton; his sons: Freeman Dockey (Gloria) and Freeman Durant; his grandchildren: Angie, Lexi, Bubba and De’Anna Durant, Freeman Dockery, III and Zequilla Dockery of Arizona.