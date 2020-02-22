A celebration of life service for Fredie “Fred” L. South, 74, of Elgin, Oklahoma will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Randy Shorter, pastor officiating.
Mr. South passed away at his home on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Fred was born on February 2, 1946 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Earnest Lee and Tommie Ailene (Miller) South. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He worked at Town and Country Mobile Homes for awhile and also worked as a welder at Halliburton for many years. Fred began his own business, Fred’s Mobile Home and Repair Service in 1973 and worked until December of 2019. Fred married the love of his life, Zella M. Smith on July 2, 1966 in Lawton. He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God where he has served as deacon for over 45 years. Fred was a hard worker who had worked since he was 9 years old to care for his mother after his father passed away. He was very active with Teen Round Up. Fred and Zella went on mission trips to Haiti and he contributed to building a church in India. Fred never met a stranger and was generous to anyone who needed a helping hand. He had a good reputation and was known all around Lawton and Elgin. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, of over 53 years, Zella South, of the home; his daughter and son in law, Cathy and John Wiedeman, of Wichita, KS; his sons and daughters in law, Michael and D’Ann South and John and Lisa South, all of Elgin, OK; 8 grandchildren, and spouses, Anthony and Hanna Lea, Kristan and Justin Davis, Richard South, Elizabeth and Delany Cox, Mikayla South, Jonathan Sulio, Sara South, and Pedro Sulio; his great granddaughter, McKenzie Cox; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of adopted children and loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jesse Weldon South; and his sister, Patricia Ann Robinson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Assembly of God Building Fund at 1115 D Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
