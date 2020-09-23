Frederick J. Frederick, age 85, of Lawton passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Monte Vista Rehabilitation and Skilled Care in Lawton.
Frederick was born on June 12, 1935 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania to Frederick L. and Dorothy (Blissell) Frederick. He proudly served in the United States Army for thirty-seven years and seven months. While in the Army, he received numerous awards, medals and commendations before retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. While he traveled the world, he met and married Annie in Copenhagen Germany, who passed away in 2010. He retired to Lawton and married Glenda in 2011. After retirement, he attended school for amateur radio. In his free time, Frederick enjoyed hunting, fishing and football but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Frederick; his parents, Frederick L. and Dorothy (Blissell) Frederick and his grandfather Frederick J. Frederick, Frederick is survived by his wife, Glenda Frederick; two daughters, Susan Slaybaugh and husband Steve of Edmond and Vickie Harding and husband Andy of Byers; his grandchildren, Jay Gilbert, Kimberly Probst and husband Adam and Alexander Slaybaugh and wife Dr. Elise Slaybaugh and nephew, Andy Rusnack along with numerous great grandchildren, other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Frederick J. Frederick will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist West in Lawton, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com