Graveside funeral services were held for Frederic Waite “Ric” Hammond, III at Letitia Cemetery, East of Lawton under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Frederic Waite “Ric” Hammond, III died June 14, 2020 in Ada, Oklahoma at the age of 55. He was born April 1, 1965 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He grew up in Lawton and attended the Robert E. Greiner School for the Handicapped. Rick later moved to Paul’s Valley and was a resident at the Southern Oklahoma Resource Center. He later moved to Ada, Oklahoma and was a resident at McCall’s Chapel.
Ric loved being outside. He enjoyed motorcycle rides and tractor rides, mainly because he was able to be outdoors.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Jeanie and Coy Rogers, Lawton; his brother, Dr. Jeff B. Hammond, Marlow, Oklahoma; step sisters and brother, Tammie Marty and husband Scott, Wisconsin, Julie Alaniz and husband Kevin, Marlow, and Terry Rogers and wife Cheryl, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederic Waite “Skip” Hammond, II.
