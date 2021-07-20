Funeral service for Freddie Lee McCarty will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel with Tim Tutten of Elk City, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder.
The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Snyder.
Freddie Lee McCarty, 67, of Snyder, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 in Lawton.
Freddie was born in Snyder on Feb. 12, 1954 to James V. McCarty, Jr. and Amy Arvilla (Underwood) McCarty. He grew up in Snyder and graduated from Snyder High School. As a young child Freddie was always a cowboy beginning with a stick horse to riding bulls and he enjoyed going to Las Vegas, Nevada with his kids to watch the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Freddie loved to play baseball and became an avid fan of his grandson, Justus. He enjoyed hunting trips with his family especially the Colorado trips.
One of the things his family cherished the most was Freddie’s ability to make everyone laugh and he was a man that stood by his beliefs no matter the cost to him. When Freddie loved, he loved with his heart and all he had. Now, go rest high on that mountain.
Freddie is survived by one daughter, Brandi Moeller and one son, Brandon McCarty both of Snyder; three grandchildren: Bailee Moeller; Justus Moeller, and Weston McCarty, one sister, Sandra McKinney and husband Bernie of Dallas, Texas; one niece, Jennifer McKinney of Rowlette, Texas and one nephew, Kevin McKinney of Dallas, Texas and other family members.
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents.
