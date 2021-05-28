Graveside service for Freddie Lee Martin will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, with Pastor Matt Kelly, Letitia Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Freddie Lee Martin, 76, Walters, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his home in Walters. He was born Feb. 23, 1945 in Lawton, to Paul Cantrel and Lois Lorene (Hood) Martin. He married Susie Carol Wolf in Lawton. Freddie was a retired Teamster and for 30 years was a local truck driver. He drove 25 years with Roadway. Freddie loved watching softball, watching his grandkids play softball, and enjoyed fishing and rodeos. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife Susie of the home; a daughter Janette Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado; son, Gary Martin of Lawton; daughter, Sherry Abrego of Oklahoma City; daughter, Ursula Abbott and husband Kyle of Krum, Texas; and daughter Sonya Hays and husband Mike of Edmond. He is also survived by his brother, Don Martin and wife Dorothy of Elgin; two sisters: Maxine Rich of Vernon, Texas; Connie Smith and husband Jack of Elgin; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roy Mack “Skeeter” Martin.
