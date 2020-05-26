Freda Meyer, 87, Walters, OK
Funeral Service at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.
Freda Jayne (Daugherty) Meyer was born to Fred Dwight and Thelma Maude (Fitzsimons) Daugherty on August 25, 1932 in rural Walters, OK and departed this life in Walters on May 24, 2020 at the age of 87 years, 8 months and 29 days.
Freda grew up in Walters, graduating from WHS in 1950. She married Franklin Leon Meyer on January 9, 1954 in Lawton. To this union 3 children were born. She and Leon lived at Lake Boyer while he was lake manager and golf pro. During that time, she sold minas and other fishing supplies at the lake. Freda later became a home health aide, working 15 plus years for Gentiva. She also sold Avon for 30 years.
Freda was a member of First United Methodist Church. Because of her childhood on the farm, she was always fond of cows and enjoyed the thought of playing records and dancing with her mother in days gone by. For many years she had enjoyed regular visits to the office of her cousin and best friend, Hugh Fitzsimons, not knowing what he would come up with next. Freda was a good cook and enjoyed baking. She faithfully cooked lunch every day during the school year for her kids and grandkids along with any friend they brought. Nurturing and taking care of the needs of her grandkids was a priority. She loved her dogs and enjoyed getting out and going shopping in Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Thelma Daugherty, and her husband, Leon, in 2006.
Survivors include 3 children, Rick Meyer and wife Lisa of Belmar, NJ, J. Fred Meyer of Irvin, TX, and Leanne Meyer of Walters; 4 grandchildren, Brandan Willis of Seattle, WA, Bryce Willis of Edmond, OK, Thomas Meyer of Belmar, and Jessica Meyer also of Belmar; cousins Keith Fitzsimons of Edmond, OK and Nancy Fitzsimons of Kennesaw, GA; other special cousins and friends.