Graveside Services and burial for Freda B. (Craine) Johnson-Howard, age 86, will be at 1:00 p.m. — Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Fairlawn Cemetery (Grady County) in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Freda B. Johnson-Howard departed this life at 6:30 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born May 8, 1934 the ninth of fifteen children born to Cleary C. Craine, I and Frankie M. (Reed) Craine. She attended school in Cement and Anadarko, Oklahoma.
Early in life, she accepted Christ and united with Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Cement under the leadership of several pastors: Lee, Haynes and Barnes and sang in the choir, she was an usher and served as chairman of kitchen. She attended New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Lawton, under the leadership of Rev. Darwin McHenry and served on the Usher Board. Later, she was a dedicated member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Jackie Brooks and faithfully served there until moving to Casper, Wyoming to be with her children. Freda was united in marriage to Ben W. Johnson, I on May 29, 1953 and four children were born to this union. By profession, she was a homemaker and caregiver--working as a CNA at the Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Anadarko, Oklahoma for several years. She spent her life living in the areas of Cement, Anadarko and Fort Cobb, Oklahoma and Los Angeles, California; and Lawton, Oklahoma where she made many friends. She was a kind, loving spirited person that you could never disown or say anything disheartening about. She was a real people person.
SURVIVORS INCLUDES. A son, Ben W. Johnson, II and a daughter, Cheryl L. Young (Johnny); three sisters: Olivia D. McDowell, of Cement, OK, Alyce R. Franklin (Thomas), Willa J. Reece, of Cement, OK, a brother, Stanford E. Craine of Austin, Texas; sister-in-law, Harriet Craine of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; ten great, great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces and friends.
She is preceded in death by two children: Michael Duane Johnson and Sandra Gail Johnson; five brothers, Robert L. Craine, Norvell Craine, William Cleary C. Craine, II and Allen C. Craine, Sr., five sisters: Esther L. Jacobi-Brown, Dorothy Nell Craine (twin), Lauvine Flowers-Smith, Kathryn M. Clayton, and Pauline Irby-Finley-Johnson, and a husband, Beda Howard.