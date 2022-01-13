Fred Samuel Ball III born Sept. 4, 1938.
“Freddy” Ball said he was his dad’s OU graduation gift. Born at the “New” Norman Hospital, Freddy was the center of attention at birth--not only by his loving parents, Fred and Ola Mae (Wilson) Ball but also by all of his aunts and uncles as well as numerous strangers who stepped up to provide the “blue” baby with the needed blood transfusions; this was perhaps the source of Freddy’s lifelong interest in meeting people whatever the creed, race or economic level.
Besides being drawn to visiting others, Fred was always active, beginning with a lifelong affinity with animals—from the rattlesnake his mother found him playing with as a young boy in the desert military base, to the many dogs he groomed for friends--not to mention teaching a colonel’s daughter to shoot rats at the dump. In fact, for a time Freddy wanted to pursue being a veterinarian, even going so far as in Hawaii to help deliver a quarantined baby elephant.
Throughout his life Fred loved to sing, even as his voice changed from being a tenor to a very deep bass over the course of his life. As his parents and younger brother Henry traveled to different military bases, Fred’s childhood had many significant moments. Freddy sang the Korean National Anthem for the first President of South Korea, Syngman Rhee. At a military base in the SW United States, he learned to play pool from the military scientist Dr. Wernher von Braun.
Fred was an athlete and competed in several sports ~ swimming, dicing, boxing, wrestling, and driving events as well as being a member of the boy scouts. Also, Fred was in an issue of Boy’s Life magazine which featured his saving a boy at Fall’s Creek as a teenager.
Fred attended several high schools, including Lawton High School in 1957, before graduating from Fort Knox, Kentucky High School where he acted as the local DJ who introduced Elvis’ Blue Suede Shoes to the local public. Fred’s college career began at the University of Hawaii, continued at Cameron College and finished at the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. There he met and fell in love with his first wife, Shelly Arnold. They married and had a daughter, Ershal Elizabeth and moved to Nebraska. Later Fred returned to Oklahoma and began his 25-year career at Tinker Air Force where he worked as a logistics manager in convection with the A-7 aircraft.
After being a Demolay in Lawton, Fred was raised to a Master Mason at the Blue Lodge in Norman, succeeding his father Fred Ball Jr; Fred III joined the Scottish Rite in 1969.
In 1967, Fred met and married Carolyn Gayle Box. Together they had two children Fred Samuel Ball IV, and Janna Lea Ball. Gayle passed away in 2008.
Later, Fred and his lifelong friend Pamela Welker from Lawton began 10 years of traveling, dressing for the holidays, visiting different regions to see friends and family, and finding unique places to shop. Fred’s love of OU and sports cars were known to all those close to him; he was friendly, daring, and determined to blaze his own trail, and that’s Fred Samuel Ball III.
Fred is survived by his son, Fred Samuel Ball IV; granddaughters: Martha Sherwood, and Shelly Sherwood; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Ball; nephews, nieces, as well as many family and friends.