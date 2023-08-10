Fred Randall Brewer, 86, passed away peacefully with his family at his side and was received into his Saviors loving arms on Aug. 7, 2023, after a long battle with dementia. He was born on May 9, 1937, in Enid to Bill and Pauline (Reeves) Brewer. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Schneider and had three children during their union. They later divorced, and he found his soulmate Angie. They were united in marriage on Dec. 26, 1970, in Reno Nevada. Together they had one daughter, and he inherited a son from Angie. Even though it was blended, for us, we are all one family.
Fred attended school in many cities growing up and graduated from Enid High School in 1955. He was known to his classmates as “the chemist”. He attended Cameron University. He had a love for mixing chemicals (some with explosive results) which led him to start his own business of manufacturing industrial cleaning supplies, which to this day carries his name Fred Brewer Sales.
When he was not making soap, he could be found building his race car and drag racing. The neighborhood boys were in awe of the sound of the powerful engine and would wander into Fred’s shop while he was tinkering. Instead of turning them away, Fred would take the time and explain the inner workings of engine to the kids in a way that they could understand. Fred touched many lives. He mentored many and was loved by more. Racing, spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren, weaving many tall tales and singing songs, occupied his life. He was an enthusiastic dancer and loved to sing and go on car rides with his sweetheart. He taught Sunday school for 50 years and read the bible many times and actively shared his faith. He was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Elgin. He was the embodiment of “preach the gospel daily, and when necessary, use words”.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Brewer, of the home; children: Kim (Mark) Lavagnino, Chad (Rose) Peterson, Shelly (Mike) Granger, Randy (Diane) Brewer, and Jennifer (Roy) Roberts; grandchildren: Katie (Ryan) Bishop, Blythe (Everett) Smith, Jessica Granger, Seth Granger, Chloe (Billy) Kerrigan, Hudson, (Iesha) Brewer, Landon (girlfriend Emily) Brewer, Hannah Martini, Savannah Roberts, and Langston Roberts; 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers: Mike (Carolyn) and David (Ruth) Brewer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Louise and Dottie.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13, 2023 at Elgin Funeral Home., the family will be there from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the Elgin Methodist Church, with graveside services to follow at Elgin Memorial Cemetery.