Fred Randall Brewer, 86, passed away peacefully with his family at his side and was received into his Saviors loving arms on Aug. 7, 2023, after a long battle with dementia. He was born on May 9, 1937, in Enid to Bill and Pauline (Reeves) Brewer. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Schneider and had three children during their union. They later divorced, and he found his soulmate Angie. They were united in marriage on Dec. 26, 1970, in Reno Nevada. Together they had one daughter, and he inherited a son from Angie. Even though it was blended, for us, we are all one family.

Fred attended school in many cities growing up and graduated from Enid High School in 1955. He was known to his classmates as “the chemist”. He attended Cameron University. He had a love for mixing chemicals (some with explosive results) which led him to start his own business of manufacturing industrial cleaning supplies, which to this day carries his name Fred Brewer Sales.

