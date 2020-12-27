Fred Leslie Doyle, III, 54, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at his home in Lawton.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Fred was born in Mobile, Alabama on Nov. 10, 1966 to Larry Richard and Dorothy (Schneider) Doyle. He graduated from Catholic Central High in School Springfield, Ohio in 1984. He was an executive chef for many years, working in Nevada and Wisconsin. During his time in Kansas City he hosted the “Sunday Night Dinner Club” which consisted of teaching the art of cooking to recent college graduates. He then worked in casino management for a number of years, most recently at the Apache Casino in Lawton. From his time spent in Wisconsin he became a big Green Bay Packers fan.
Fred is survived by his three children: Brandon Doyle and wife Carrie; Caleb Doyle and Kiersten Doyle; his mother: Dorothy Ault and husband Denny, two brothers: Michael Doyle and Robert Doyle; two grandchildren: Espin and Alexx Doyle and his Fiancé: Darr Shifler.
He was preceded in death by his father.
