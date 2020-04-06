George Frederick Hamburger, 98, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Lawton.
He was born in Weatherford, Oklahoma to John J. and Katie Hamburger on November 3, 1921. He was the 6th of 10 siblings. He graduated from Weatherford High school and attended 2 years at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford before entering the US Army Air Corp. He served with the 455 Bomb Group, 15th AF in North Africa and Italy during WWII finishing as a Technical Sergeant (E7). He was later recalled and served again during the Korean War, part of the Greatest Generation.
He married Gladys Terry in June of 1944 and they were married a month shy of 60 years.
They were members of the First Christian Church in Lawton Ok. Fred was active in Kiwanis Club, the church choir, was a Sunday school teacher for many years, and a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America. Fred was also a faithful blood donor, often called upon for emergency donations. He served as a volunteer at Comanche County Memorial Hospital after he retired from Arkla Gas Company.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Gladys, his brothers and sisters, Everett, Robert, Roy, Earl, Margaret Sue, Jim, Beulah, Gladys and Ervin. He is survived by his daughter Sherry Tucker of Wichita Falls, son Charles and his wife Laura Hamburger of Waco, Texas, and 4 grandchildren; Jennifer Rodgers and her husband Christopher of Wichita Falls, John Tucker of Austin Texas, Gracie Hamburger of Austin, Texas, and Sara Hamburger of Waco Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred was always quick to laugh and kind to all. He lived a long, full life and will be missed by many.
Because of contact restrictions, private services will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice or any of your favorite charities.
