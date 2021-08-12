Fred Charles Netzler Jr. passed away on Aug. 1, 2021 in Colorado Springs.
Funeral services will be held 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with the Pastor Isaako Lefotu officiating. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary.
Fred was born to Fred and Aisua Netzler on Dec. 31, 1951. He Joined the United States Army in 1976. Fred was honorably discharged while stationed at Fort Sill, and left the military as a Sergeant. He then worked as an Information Management Specialist for The United States Government for 30 plus years.
Fred is survived by his three children: Fred Joseph Netzler; Serena Dee Cisneros; and Henry Charles Netzler; his brother, Benjamin; his sisters: Ruth and Della, and his grandchildren: Madison, Ashton, and Ava.