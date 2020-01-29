Funeral service for Franklin Delano Tucker will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Coast, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Franklin Delano Tucker, age 86, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Owasso, Oklahoma. He was born July 26, 1933 in Montevallo, Alabama to Wiley Thomas and Eula E. (LeCroy) Tucker. He married Bettye C. Cooper on July 10, 1954 in Lawton. She died April 7, 2008. Mr. Tucker served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He was self employed in the heating and air conditioning industry and was the resident care taker at the Holy City of the Wichitas for several years. Mr. Tucker was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.
Survivors include his son, Blake Tucker and his wife, Lorie, Skiatook, Oklahoma, daughter, Julie Ray and her husband, Timothy, Orlando, Florida, five grandchildren, Jessica Sumner and her husband, Michael, Emily Tucker, Heath Troutman, Kiley Latow and Cason Troutman and two great grandsons, Aiden Latow and Rylan Latow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Jack Tucker and Arthur Tucker, four sisters, Betty Clenner, Edna Earl Tucker, Alma Plemmons and Ramona Short and a grandson, Christopher Troutman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1916 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, OK 73501
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.