Memorial service for Frankie Stauffer, 87, of Elgin, Oklahoma, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, by Zoom, (Memorial for Frankie Stauffer, login 84134834372, password 102633). Private family burial will be held at a later date at the Old Elgin Cemetery next to his infant son, under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home.
Frankie Lindsay Stauffer was born Oct. 26, 1933 in Elgin to John Thomas and Veda Pearl (George) Stauffer. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1951 and from Cameron College in 1953. Frankie married LeOna McDonald on Dec. 22, 1951. The couple moved to Renfrow where Frankie worked on his cousin’s dairy farm and they returned to the Elgin area in 1957. After working for the Glover Dairy, Frankie began his own farming/ranching operation until his retirement. Frankie loved farming and was awarded the Indian Soil Conservation Association Award in 1980. Frankie and LeOna loved to travel and spent many years at Fun Valley in South Fork, Colo. Frankie was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1973 and was a member of the Lawton North Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for two years until the Elgin Congregation was established in1975, where he has been a member for 45 years and served as an Elder from 1978-1998.
He is survived by his wife of the home, LeOna, and four children: Son, Frederick Stauffer and Jeanie, Purcell; Daughter, Lorri Pinchback and Paul, Elgin; Sons: Faron Stauffer and Jenny, and Flint Stauffer and Rachelle, all of Arlington, Texas; nine grandchildren: Josh (Naomi) Stauffer, Caleb (Cassidy) Stauffer, Coulston (Angelica) Pinchback, Ashton Stauffer (Joshua), Tommy Stauffer, Coda Stauffer, Caden Stauffer, Conlee Stauffer and Cressyn Stauffer; 10 great-grandchildren: Mason Stauffer, Shannyn Stauffer, Lance Stauffer, Ava Stauffer, Sydney Pinchback, Easton Pinchback, Faron Lovato, Sire Lovato, Bayne Lovato, and Lennox Finkenbinder; one brother Jim Stauffer and Artie of Duncan; brother and sister-in-law, Edgar and Joy McDonald, sister-in-law, Mattie McDonald, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Veda Stauffer, one son, Frankie Linden Stauffer, three brothers: George Frederick Stauffer, David Stauffer, and JT Stauffer, three sisters: Nettie Lee Stauffer, Elizabeth Provine, and Margaret Jones, parents-in-law, Bill and Ona McDonald; sister-in-law, Cleo Wilson Edwards, and two brothers-in-law, James McDonald and Arnold McDonald.
