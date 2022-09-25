A Celebration of Life Service for Frankie Lee Reynolds will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.
Frankie Lee Reynolds, age 61, of Indiana and formerly of Lawton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Frankie spent his youth in Lawton, and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Cameron University. His career spanned 30 years in corporate management, which took him to multiple locations across the United States and the world.
Frankie enjoyed 40 years as a child of God. He was able to serve the church as Men’s Bible Study Leader and Youth Sunday School Leader. Frankie also earned a Master of Arts Degree in Biblical Studies and had the opportunity to minister to congregations in Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, and Louisiana. He published five books on spiritual development and hosted a radio broadcast dedicated to Bible teaching.
Frankie left a lasting impact on countless people throughout his life, especially his family. Frankie’s memory will be cherished by his wife, Sheila Reynolds, of Indiana; mother, Ida Diggs, of Oklahoma; daughters: Melanie (Regi) White and Kellie (Michael) Phea, of Texas; sister, Audrey (Elijah) Davis, of Oklahoma; his grandchildren: Jordin White; Khyli White; Averi White; and Thomas Phea, all of Texas; his nephews: Dr. James E. Jones, of Oklahoma and Chad (Christine) Davis, of Missouri; and an extended family of siblings, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elder James A. Diggs; parent, Frankie L. Thomas; sisters, Louise Milligan and Minnie Ruggs and aunt, Stella Scott.