A Celebration of Life Service for Frankie Lee Reynolds will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.

Frankie Lee Reynolds, age 61, of Indiana and formerly of Lawton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Frankie spent his youth in Lawton, and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Cameron University. His career spanned 30 years in corporate management, which took him to multiple locations across the United States and the world.

