Gone too soon, but never forgotten Frankie Lynn Cable Sr. born to Marion Elizabeth and Franklin James Cable April 10, 1969 unexpectedly passed Monday 28 Dec. 2020 due to COVID-19.
Frankie graduated valedictorian from Indiahoma class of 1987 where he enjoyed playing basketball and making some lifelong friends. Shooting the winning free throws in the 1985 Comanche County Boys basketball tournament was only one of many great accomplishments of his life, but it must be said Frankie would say his greatest accomplishment would be his son which he couldn’t wait to welcome the summer of 1991. Frankie and team also won the 1993 Lawton Hoopla 3man basketball tournament.
Frankie graduated Cameron University in 1998 and immediately began his amazingly fulfilling teaching career with Lawton Public School in which he enjoyed decades of helping his students as well as making multiple great friends with his fellow teachers. Frankie lived life to the fullest, always treating it like a game or competition. Not to be won but to be played to the best of one’s ability. Frankie had a heart of gold and shared it with anyone anywhere he went, knowing no stranger. He never settled for average or ordinary.
He is survived in death by his pride and joy, his son Frankie Jr. of Oklahoma City; his sister, Misty Terry of Indiahoma; and step-father Allen Adamson of Lawton; as well as countless other family and friends who will miss and cherish the memories of him deeply.
He is proceeded in death by many family and friends waiting to welcome him home.
A true celebration to Frankie was a tailgating party so come in your best Nike shoes, OU, Thunder, Texas Ranger or Golf gear and share your fond memories.
Frankie’s family will be having a graveside celebration of life Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Cache KCA Cemetery at Cache. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
The family request that COVID-19 guidelines will be followed be sure to wear a mask and social distance.