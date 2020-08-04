Funeral service for Frankie Eugene Rogers age 78, of Tipton, Oklahoma will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Tipton, Oklahoma with Pastor David Plank officiating, assisted by Pastor Ernest Everman and Pastor Troy Hendrickson. Burial will follow in the Tipton Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mr. Rogers passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Frankie Eugene Rogers was born January 16, 1942, in Tipton, Oklahoma to George W. and Sarah Margaret (Hicks) Rogers. He attended Tipton Public Schools. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. On August 27, 1967, he and Diana Sue Flajsinger were united in marriage at Frederick, Oklahoma. Frankie worked for Southwest Sand Plant for many years, and later worked as a heavy equipment operator for Tillman County District 1. He was a well-known mechanic and could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and loved to argue with his family to make them stand on their own two feet. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church but was presently attending the Church of God in Altus, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana Rogers of the home; one brother, Paul Rogers of Frederick, Oklahoma; two sisters-in-law, Alberta Lucas of The Colony, Texas and Janice Witt and her husband David of Tipton, Oklahoma; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sarah Rogers; his in-laws, Albert and Dovie Flajsinger; five brothers, Clarence, Floyd, Bobby, Freddie and Joyce Rogers; four sisters, Myrtle Vaughn, Rosa Badillio, Bonnie Raider and Nellie Mae Clark; and one brother-in-law, Mark Flajsinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, for Parkinson Research, in memory of Frankie Eugene Rogers.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net