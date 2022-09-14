Funeral service for Frankie B. Jarvis will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Frankie B. Jarvis died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 88. She was born May 30, 1934 in Lawton, to Frank and Berta (Mills) Stamper. She grew up in Lawton and was a 1951 graduate of Lawton High School.
She married Henry Odell Jarvis Sr. on Jan. 14, 1952 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 1988. She later married Aubrey Mathis on July 26, 1996. He died Aug. 1, 2016. Frankie worked for Benco, Inc. and also worked with her husband at Henry Jarvis Company as a bookkeeper for many years. She retired from the Lawton Public Schools having served as the librarian at Roosevelt Elementary School for 11 years.
Frankie enjoyed traveling and was a long-time member of Cameron Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Henry O. Jarvis Jr. and Dawn, Fort Worth, Texas; two grandsons: Henry O. “Trey” Jarvis III and wife Laura and Daniel Jarvis, all of Norman; two granddaughters: Micha Hurley, Weatherford, Texas, and Amanda Inge of Fort Worth, Texas; six great-grandchildren: Riley Jarvis, Whitney Jarvis, Madison Hurley, Jamie Jarvis, Sierra Jarvis and Malcolm Hurley; and her brother and sister-in-law, David Stamper and Diana Beach-Stamper, Indiahoma.