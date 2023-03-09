Funeral Services for Frank Tucker will be at 2 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Temple, with Rev. Kevin Simpson officiating. Burial will be in the Temple Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.
Viewing will begin in Temple on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
Frank Kermit Tucker was born in Turlock, CA to Ernie Francis and Zona Linnia (Phelps) Tucker on Nov. 29, 1939 and departed this life in Temple at the age of 83 years, 3 months and 6 days.
Frank grew up in California, graduating from Ceres Union High School in 1957. He began working as a master tile setter and joined the California National Guard. He married Rebina Ann Barnett on July 23, 1967 in Carson City, NV. They first made their home in Ceres before moving to Oklahoma in 1968. They moved back to Modesto, CA in February of 1969, but returned to Temple, lock stock and barrel, in 1972 where they would raise their kids, Matt and Amy.
Frank worked for Smith’s Body Shop until the mid-70’s when he began doing carpentry and was still tinkering with it to the end. He also served 30 plus years on the Temple Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed working on cars, grouching, reading, making wine and eating. When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting and fly fishing. Frank was a member of First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Rebina in 2021; three brothers: Clinton Eugene Tucker, Earlen Tucker and Kenneth Tucker; and two sisters: Wanda Mathers and Wilma Eager.
Frank is survived by four children and their spouses: Matthew Aaron Tucker and Stacy of Temple; Amy Christine Osburn and Michael of Lawton; Cathy and Edward Lincoln, and David Harkrader all of Big Oak Flat, CA; two sisters: Eva Lee Matheny of Copperopolis, CA and Glenda Carol Woodruff of Empire, CA; grandchildren: Bryttinni Leigh Tucker, Brock Tucker, Zane Garrett Schoonover, Tucker Ellis and Courtney Schoonover, Conner Aaron Schoonover, Jonathan Harkrader, Tonya Harkrader, Ashley Lincoln, Ethan Lincoln; three great-grandchildren: Tilian, Caleum and Vergil Schoonover; other relatives and friends.