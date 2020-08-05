Memorial service for Frank Talamantez will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bob Quinnett of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton, Oklahoma.
Due to the seriousness of these times, it is requested that masks be worn while attending this service.
A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Frank Talamantez, 82, formerly of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, June 30, 2020 in Del Rio, Texas. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Brackettville, Texas to Benito and Jaunita (Moreno) Talamantez.
As a young man, Frank learned the trade of shearing sheep and was known for his speed and quality of his work. He worked alongside his brothers shearing sheep and this allowed him to travel as far as Wyoming to shear sheep. As a youngster Frank learned to be generous and would always send money to his mother at home. Even though Frank’s career took a different path he always carried his sheep shearing equipment with him in case he ever needed it.
Frank came to Waurika, Oklahoma to accept a job as a ranch foreman. While in Waurika, Frank met and later married Manuela Gallegos in 1963. They later moved to Meers, Oklahoma to work on the Rocking R Ranch. Frank and his family moved to Lawton where he worked at Underwoods BBQ followed by managing The Frontier House Restaurant. In 1973, Frank and his wife purchased La Fiesta Restaurant which was renamed El Zarape Restaurant. After 25 years at El Zarape, Frank retired to Corpus Christi, Texas and later Del Rio, Texas where he resided until his death.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Lisa Langford and husband Tony of Marlow, Oklahoma, son, Michael Talamantez of Lawton, Oklahoma, two grandchildren, Travis Forducey of Johnston, Colorado and Ethan Forducey of Edmond, Oklahoma, and one sibling, Carlos SanMiguel and wife Anna of Lawton.
Frank was preceded in death by two brothers, Shon Silvas and Alejandro Rezma and one sister, Irene Rezma.
