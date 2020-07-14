Private Family Requiem Mass for Frank Schrick age 84, of rural Frederick, Oklahoma will be at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church with Rev. Father Joseph David officiating. Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home. Mr. Schrick passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Rosary and Wake service will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Jackson Funeral Home Chapel. (In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and mask will be required.)
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Helen Catholic Church in memory of Frank Schrick.
