Frank Russell Whitewolf 79 Lawton went to his heavenly home Friday June 19th, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Graveside Service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Prayer Service will be 7:00 PM Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel.
Frank was born May 10, 1941 to Howard and Thelma (Edge) Whitewolf in Lawton. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Elgin High School. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1961. He was stationed in various duty stations across the world and was honorably discharged in 1965. He returned to Lawton where he settled and started his families. He worked at Riverside Indian School for thirteen years where he retired from. He enjoyed carpentry, spending time with his family and friends, and attending powwows where he and his father Howard formed the Esa Rosa Whitewolf family organization. He was a man of faith and wisdom who loved his Lord and Savior; he attended his home church at Mt. Scott Comanche Methodist Church. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation and of Caddo descent. He will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife Susan of the home, sons; Chris ‘CC’ Whitewolf and wife Carla, Stephen Whitewolf and Jeffery Polingyumptewa and wife Jennifer. Daughters; Michelle Whitewolf-Warledo, Amanda Whitewolf, and Jennifer Whitewolf and companion John Pina. Brother; Gordon Whitewolf and wife Regina, Sister; Wendy Pope, Uncle; Roderick Whitewolf, Twelve Grandchildren and Five Great Grandchildren, and Special Nephew Kenny Ray. Numerous, nephews, nieces and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by; Parents; son; Jeffery ‘Boe” Whitewolf, daughter; Danielle Tsatoke, Sisters; Shirley Whitewolf Baras and Naomi Lyles. Grandson; Sean Toppah and Great Grandson Dash Whitewolf.